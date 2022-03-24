Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag has not ruled out a longer stay at Ajax despite being heavily linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old Dutchman was interviewed by Manchester United earlier this week as part of their process to find their next permanent manager.

Manchester United were left impressed by his vision and plans for the club and it has been claimed that Ten Hag also believes the conversation went well.

However, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Ten Hag will accept if Manchester United make an offer.

It has been claimed that other clubs have also lodged enquiries with the Ajax boss over their managerial roles.

Ten Hag is keen to assess all his options before coming to a decision over his immediate future.

The Dutchman has not ruled out a longer stay at Ajax, where he has another year left on his contract.

He is aware of the problems Manchester United have faced in recent years and the challenges of working with the current hierarchy.

It is far from certain that he would accept a proposal to become the next Manchester United manager in the summer.