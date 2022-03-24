Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has admitted to picking up a case of the nerves when first coming to England, but he is now of the view that Spurs are the perfect club for him.

Kulusevski headed to north London from Juventus in the January transfer window and in a short spell of time has already won the Spurs’ supporters hearts.

He has played every game since his arrival at Spurs and has contributed with two goals and four assists to make an immediate impact at the club.

Kulusevski revealed that he felt nervous after initially arriving in England, but is glad that everything has gone smoothly for him and he is able to chip in with goals and assists for his side.

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen , Kulusevski said: “It’s fantastic, I’m so happy that the move was made.

“It’s something I wanted for myself.

“I was a little nervous when I got there.

“A new club, a new league and also because the Premier League is a very difficult league.

“But it has gone very well.

“I’m happy to have played and scored some goals and assists.”

The winger stressed that playing in the Premier League has been a goal of his since childhood and is delighted to have got his opportunity to do so with Spurs.

“The Premier League is the league I have wanted to play in since I was little”, Kulusevski added.

“And every year there has been a small opportunity for me to go there but it has never felt 100 per cent.

“Now I wanted to go there.

“I wanted a new challenge, a new environment, and I got it there.

“I could not have wished for a better club.”

Kulusevski is currently with the Swedish national team as they face a World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic which will determine if the Swedes go to Qatar next year.