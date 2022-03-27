Former Manchester United strength and conditioning coach Mick Clegg has expressed his wish to see Cristiano Ronaldo become player-manager of the Red Devils.

The managerial position at Old Trafford has become an issue of contention with constant speculation surrounding the job that is set to become vacant at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are considered to be the leading contenders to take over, with the Dutchman claimed to have an edge, but Clegg has tossed a new name into the ring.

Clegg is of the view that Ronaldo has the qualities to be a good manager, crediting him with being familiar about the culture of the clubs he plays for as well as having experience and ideas.

And the former Red Devils player thinks that should Ronaldo be up for the job, he would be the right fit at Old Trafford in the role of player-manager.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Clegg said: “My personal view of Cristiano is that he would become a very good manager, and he needs to manage as a player as well, be a player-manager.

“I know he’s got the ideas and the understanding of the culture around clubs, he’s got more experience than an awful lot of players.

“He’s got a lot going for him because of his experiences at the top level.

“If he became a player-manager I think he’d be great for United, he’d be my choice.

“It’s getting time where, because of the pattern he made of what is required from players, mainly himself, but he’s put those demands on others as well, he knows who is really fit and dedicated, and I think he’s got vision beyond most people.”

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United for a second spell last summer after departing Italian giants Juventus.