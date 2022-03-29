Simon Jordan has indicated that David Moyes is still unsuited to being the Manchester United manager despite his success at West Ham United.

Moyes recently claimed that he feels that he is better equipped to handle the Manchester United job now than when he got the opportunity almost a decade ago.

He did not even last a season at Old Trafford, but following a few more failures, the Scot has managed to resurrect his image with the brilliant job he has done in turning West Ham into European contenders.

However, Jordan indicated that Moyes is still not a winner and is still not equipped to become the Manchester United manager.

He conceded that he has done a great job at getting West Ham to compete at the right end of the table, but stressed that the expectations are vastly different when a manager is at Old Trafford.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “The first and foremost, you can’t never go back, but David Moyes has contradicted that by going back to West Ham.

“He went back and he is being successful, but David still falls into a category of not knowing what winning looks like.

“He can compete, but Manchester United’s job is not to compete, it is to win.”

Moyes is not a name that is being discussed as Manchester United look to appoint a new manager, with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunners.