Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele has revealed that he is feeling better with each passing day at Lyon and stressed he is hoping to give his all in the remaining games of the season.

Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a record fee, but struggled to live up to his billing at the club despite working under different managers.

The midfielder was allowed to return to the French giants on a six-month loan in January, and he has started four of their last seven Ligue 1 games.

Ndombele has revealed that he is feeling better and better with each passing day back at Lyon, and stressed he is happy with his personal performance on the pitch.

The 25-year-old added that he hopes to give as much as possible on the pitch for Les Gones in the final stretch of the league and help the collective performances of the team.

“I feel better and better”, Ndombele was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato.

“In this final sprint [in the league], I hope to be able to give as much as possible [on the pitch] for the team.

“I hope that in the end everything will go well.

“I wish we had been ranked higher [in the table].

“Personally, I’m quite happy.

“But when the results are not good, we are not satisfied collectively.

“The objective is to win the matches together.

“The team comes first.”

Lyon have an option to sign Ndombele on a permanent basis for €65m, but they are unlikely to go ahead with that move, given their financial position.