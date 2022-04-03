Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes Arsenal still have a good advantage over Spurs despite his side leapfrogging the Gunners in the Premier League.

An impressive 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle United in north London on Sunday afternoon has lifted Spurs up into the top four, above Arsenal on goal difference.

The Gunners boast two games in hand on Tottenham though and Conte feels that despite the fact his men are now in fourth spot, it is Mikel Arteta’s side who have a good advantage.

Following the win over Newcastle, Conte told the BBC: “We know we have eight final games. Arsenal has a good advantage.

“We have to try to stay in the race and give our best, to make our fans happy.

“Our fans enjoy watching the team playing this way, scoring so many goals.

“At the end of the season not to regret. If we give everything, then we’ll see what we can reach.”

The Italian tactician insists that Newcastle are not pushovers and posed a tactical challenge for his side, but it was Tottenham’s quality that made the game look easy.

“I’m very happy. I was happy before the international break. I said it was a pity we had to stop. I asked my players today to start in the same way we left.

“It was a good performance. Newcastle are a good team. They’ve changed totally now. Tactically they are very good. It wasn’t easy, we made the game easy.”

Arsenal are in action on Monday night away at Crystal Palace and even a draw at Selhurst Park would send them back into the top four.