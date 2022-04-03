Antonio Conte believes that Dejan Kulusevski is a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur for the present and the future, and admits he tried to snap him up when he was Inter coach.

Spurs swooped to snap up Kulusevski from Italian giants Juventus in the January transfer window and the attacker has made an instant impact in north London.

He was again in good form for Spurs on Sunday afternoon as Conte’s men crushed Newcastle United 5-1 in the Premier League, providing an assist for Heung-Min Son’s goal in the 54th minute.

Conte is delighted to have Kulusevski in the ranks and believes in the Sweden star Tottenham have a player who can help them both now and in the future.

He revealed that he tried to land the attacker when he was Inter boss, but was outbid by Juventus.

“He started to play with Atalanta, then he went to Parma and he played a fantastic way”, Conte told his post match press conference.

“When I was coach of Inter I tried to ask to sign him but Juventus, perhaps they put more money, and they got him.

“He’s only 21, 22 and he’s strong and good physically. For Tottenham I think he’s a great signing for the present and the future.”

Kulusevski arrived at Tottenham with Rodrigo Bentancur and Conte believes that even though the club lost numbers from their squad in January, they gained greater balance.

“We’re talking about a strong player but also Rodrigo Bentancur.

“We lost four players but with these two new signings we made this squad more complete, with more balance.

“I think that it’s very important in football to have a clear idea and vision because in this way football is more simple.”

Both Kulusevski and Bentancur will hope to be playing Champions League football next season as Tottenham chase a top four finish in the Premier League.