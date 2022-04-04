Valencia are feeling more positive about Tottenham Hotspur loan star Bryan Gil after he was forced off with an injury in the game against Cadiz on Sunday.

Spurs man Gil is on loan at Valencia for the season and is looking to clock regular game time and get back into his groove in the familiar environment of La Liga.

He could be looking at a spell out of action though, in what would be a blow for Valencia and Spurs, and had to be brought off against Cadiz in the 77th minute.

Gil was in obvious pain when he came off and, limping, had to be helped off by two members of the Valencia backroom team.

However, Valencia are now feeling a little more positive about Gil, according to Spanish radio station RadioEsport Valencia.

The Tottenham winger has undergone some low intensity work in the gym and has discomfort in his lower back and part of his hip; he has not trained with his team-mates.

Valencia believe that he is in better shape than he was on Sunday though.

The club still have to obtain the results of today’s medical tests though in order to ascertain the exact seriousness of Gil’s injury.