Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney is set to be operated on later this week following a knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season for the Gunners, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old picked up an injury during international duty after playing the full 90 minutes in both of his country’s friendlies against Poland and Austria.

He then missed Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday, breaking a sequence of starting the previous 14 Premier League games.

It has now been revealed that the Scotland international will have to undergo surgery later this week to fix the problem.

That means that the former Celtic man will miss the remainder of Arsenal’s games this season as they chase a top four spot in the Premier League.

The surgery also puts in doubt whether Tierney will be fit enough to play for Scotland in the World Cup qualifying playoff tie against Ukraine set for June.

Losing Tierney for the run-in is a blow for Arsenal, who will be looking to quickly bounce back from their heavy defeat at Crystal Palace.