Former Arsenal scout Jurgen Kost has been appointed the sporting director of third tier German side Wurzburger Kickers.

Kost worked for Arsenal as a scout and his area of expertise was Germany and Central Europe, with the talent-spotter regularly checking out potential signings for the Premier League side.

The ex-Gunners scout is now taking his talents to German third tier side Wurzburger Kickers amid the club being in relegation trouble.

Kost insisted that he is eager to get stuck into the task at hand and also work in co-operation with fellow director Sebastian Neumann.

“I’m really looking forward to the task at Kickers and the close cooperation with Sebastian Neumann”, Kost told Wurzburger Kickers’ official site.

“In the talks beforehand we were on the same wavelength.”

Kost was an Arsenal scout for 18 years with most of his time at the Gunners spent under the reign of Arsene Wenger, though he exited the club in the time of Unai Emery being the boss at the Emirates Stadium.

Wurzburger Kickers are currently 18th in the 3. Liga, seven points from safety with a game in hand and Kost will be hoping his involvement brings better fortunes for the club.