Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is unwilling to write Oliver Skipp off for the season and wants to see the midfielder return to action soon.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since early February with a problem in the pelvic area and questions have been asked about whether he will return before the end of the campaign.

Though the date of his return to action still remains uncertain, Conte is not willing to write off Skipp being back this term and is desperate to be able to call upon him soon.

Conte explained that the situation with Skipp is different to that of another injured player, Japhet Tanganga, given that defender is out with a knee injury and has no possibility of recovering in time.

Challenged on whether Skipp might need to rest to be back next season, Conte said at a press conference: “Absolutely not. We have to recover him for this season, this has to be the target.

“It is totally different to the Tanganga situation. Japh had an injury in his knee and his season was out. But for Skipp no.

“It is important for the player to feel this possibility to recover, also because we need him and we trust him.

“I am really sorry because he doesn’t deserve to have this type of injury.”

Before his injury, Skipp had managed to feature in 28 games for the Lilywhites, 18 of which were in the Premier League.