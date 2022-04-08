John Giles has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur’s improved performances on the pitch in recent games is down to Antonio Conte being their manager as he has managed to transform them into a real team.

The Italian took the reins at Spurs in early November, but all has not been smooth sailing for him, as his side struggled for consistency on the pitch.

However, Spurs have won five of their last six top flight outings, with their latest coming against Newcastle United at home on Sunday, hammering the visitors 5-1.

Former Ireland star Giles has insisted that Tottenham’s improvement on the pitch is not an accident and put it down to the presence of Conte, who has made them a proper team.

Giles explained that under Conte’s tutelage, Spurs are now playing for each other and are working hard across the pitch, which are all qualities a proper team should be showing.

Asked whether he is putting Spurs’ improved form in recent games down to Conte being their manager, Giles told Off The Ball: “Definitely, it is not a coincidence.

“They are looking like a team.

“Like when you see Spurs playing, they are a team.

“Against Newcastle, albeit it was a special day, they played exceptionally well and Newcastle were poor, but they were a team.

“You can see looking at them, they are all playing for each other, they are getting back, they are getting forward, they are doing all the things a team should be doing.

“That does not happen by accident.”

The capital club are back on the road in the top flight and will travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa at the weekend.