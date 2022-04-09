Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with strugglers Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are battling to finish in the top four this term and head into the game sitting in seventh place, with 51 points from 30 games, three points fewer than fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have though won just one of their last six games across all competitions and have won just six of their 14 league away matches this term.

However, they are taking on an Everton side with the worst record in the Premier League over the course of the last 12 games, with ten defeats suffered.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while in defence Rangnick picks Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as centre-backs, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles as full-backs.

In midfield, Manchester United have Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford support Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Rangnick wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Telles, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Jones, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Pogba, Elanga