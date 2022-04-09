Fixture: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Graham Potter’s Brighton outfit at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta is looking for three points today to continue Arsenal’s quest to finish in the top four and his side will start as favourites, against a Brighton side who have lost four of their last five league games.

The Seagulls have the worst form in the Premier League taken over the last nine games, with just one win, two draws and six defeats.

Arteta is without defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney though injury, while Thomas Partey has hurt his thigh.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal for Arsenal, while at the back Arteta picks Cedric, Ben White, Gabriel and Granit Xhaka as a four.

Midfield sees Arsenal deploy Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta has options on the bench if needed, including Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Xhaka, Lokonga, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Ogungbo, Swanson, Elneny, Hutchinson, Pepe, Nketiah