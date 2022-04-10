Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty will miss the rest of the season through injury, according to football.london.

Doherty was forced off during Tottenham’s impressive 4-0 win away at Aston Villa on Saturday evening following a challenge from Matty Cash.

He was spotted walking out of Villa Park with a brace on his knee and scans on the injury have now confirmed bad news for Spurs.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to miss the rest of the season due to the knee injury, which will sideline him for a period of 12 weeks.

Doherty will not be available for Antonio Conte to select as Spurs try to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

The injury also means that he is likely to miss Ireland’s Nations League matches in June.

Doherty has been in good form for Spurs in recent weeks and losing him is a blow for Conte.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man scored twice and provided two assists in five games for Spurs, but his season is now over.