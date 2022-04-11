Garth Crooks has told Tottenham Hotspur to hurry up and make Dejan Kulusevski’s move to the club permanent.

Tottenham swooped to land the Sweden international from Juventus on loan in the January transfer window and he has wasted no time in impressing in north London.

Kulusevski has linked up with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane to form a fearsome front three and drive Spurs’ bid to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

Former Spurs attacker Crooks is a fan of Kulusevski and feels that Tottenham need to waste no time and lock him down on a permanent deal as he has been sensational since joining.

“He is currently on loan from Juventus but the quicker they make his position at Tottenham permanent the better”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.

“Kulusevski has been a revelation since his arrival from Italy and brings a certain quality to the side and a healthy competition for places.

“Suddenly there is an air of ruthlessness about Tottenham’s performances – and not before time.”

Kulusevski has so far made eleven appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham, scoring three goals and providing six assists for his team-mates.

He scored and assisted in Tottenham’s 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.