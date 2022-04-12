Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has laughed at Arsenal fans who wanted Unai Emery out after he led Villarreal into the Champions League semi-final.

Emery was brought in by Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018 and lasted until November 2019, when the Gunners opted to sack him.

He led Arsenal to the final of the Europa League in his first season in charge, but his side were beaten by Chelsea.

By the time of Emery’s departure a large number of Arsenal fans wanted him sacked and his next job in management came at Villarreal, who he has just led to defeat Bayern Munich and reach the semi-final of the Champions League; the Germans were beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Windass took to social media to chuckle at the Gunners fans who wanted Emery out, following his Champions League achievement.

“Arsenal fans didn’t want Unai Emery because he sounded funny in interviews”, Windass wrote on Twitter.

“Classic”, he added, with a laughing emoji.

If Liverpool can see off Benfica on Wednesday night then they will meet Emery’s Villarreal for a place in the Champions League final in Paris.