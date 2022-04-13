Former Palermo sporting director Rino Foschi has refused the rule out the possibility of Paulo Dybala joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, given how much Fabio Paratici adores the Juventus attacker.

Dybala’s current deal at Juventus is set to expire in the summer and his situation has seen him attract interest from several clubs across Europe.

The Argentine has been heavily linked English giants Tottenham and Liverpool, but it has been claimed he has already turned down offers from the Premier League as he wants to stay in Italy, where Serie A champions Inter are keen on him.

However, former Palermo sporting director Foschi has insisted that Dybala joining Spurs in the summer is still a possibility as their managing director of football Paratici is still a huge admirer of the player.

Foschi does feel that the Argentine is most likely to join Inter post this season, although there is also a chance of him signing a new deal at Juventus.

“As it stands, the Nerazzurri link seems to be the most likely to happen, but I would not rule out Tottenham, given how much Paratici is crazy about the Argentine”, Foschi was quoted as saying by ArenaNapoli.it, when discussing Dybala’s future.

“Finally, I do not rule out his possible surprise stay at Juventus.

“He is happy in the city and his partner would not want to move.”

All eyes will be on where Dybala ends up playing next season if he decides to leave Juventus as a free agent, but he came close to joining Tottenham in the summer of 2019.