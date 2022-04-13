Swedish attacker Joel Asoro has expressed his wish to reunite with Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski at club level.

Asoro and Kulusevski started their careers together at Swedish outfit IF Bromma and spent their early years at the club.

Kulusevski moved to Atalanta in 2017, while Asoro joined Sunderland in England and their careers since then have gone in different directions.

While the former Atalanta and Juventus star is now at Spurs, Asoro is back in Sweden, where he is currently playing for Djurgarden.

The 22-year-old is keen to play at a higher level again, ideally in the Premier League, and admitted that it would be great if he gets to play with Kulusevski again in the same team.

He enjoyed playing with him at the start of his career and would love that opportunity again in the future.

The winger told Swedish outlet Fotballskanalen: “Ideally, I would like to play with Dejan, my friend.

“It would be fun because we played a lot together when were little.

“I would like to experience that again.”

Kulusevski has made a massive impact since joining Tottenham from Juventus in January and Asoro appears to have work to do to play with his countryman once again.