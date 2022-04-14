Tottenham Hotspur have a particular date in mind for the return of midfielder Oliver Skipp to full training, post which they would declare the player unavailable for the season, according to the Press Association.

Skipp is currently sidelined with a problem in his pelvic area and doubts remain over whether he will be able to return before the end of the season.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte though has not given up on his hope of having the player back and went to the extent of comparing Skipp’s injury with yet another absentee Japhet Tanganga, explaining why he thought the chances of the 21-year-old returning were higher.

However, Tottenham’s medical department have set a particular date for Skipp’s return to full training.

If Skipp misses that date, the club’s medical team would write Skipp off for the season and instead look towards pre-season.

Tottenham have a lot at stake as they fight to finish in a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Conte is a big fan of Skipp and is keen to have him back to contribute to Spurs’ top four push soon.

Skipp featured in 28 matches overall for Tottenham before picking up the injury in February.