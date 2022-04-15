Antonio Conte has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur are being given a great push by being so close to securing Champions League football for next season.

The Lilywhites are currently on a great run, having won their last four league matches and now sit in the final Champions League spot with seven matches to play.

Conte insists that the lure to take part in a competition like the Champions League is hard to ignore given that it is a dream of every player, every club and every manager.

The Spurs boss is clear that being so close to achieving Champions League football is giving his side a big push to end the season in the best possible way.

“You know very well Champions League is a competition every club, every player, every manager want to play in”, Conte said at a press conference.

“For this reason, it’s important to have this great goal because change your life if next season you are going to play in the Champions League instead to play Europa League, instead to play Conference League or instead you play nothing in this type of competition.

“This situation has to give us a great push and a great desire to finish the season in the best possible way.”

Conte stressed that the next game for Spurs is vitally important and his side recognise how vital every step towards the top four is, which is also something they will have to cope with.

“It’s really important.

“It’s really important because during a season there are many moments that you have to feel the important moments during your season. Now for us is an important moment.

“In this race for a place in the Champions League is an important moment.

“Not many games to play only seven, every game has to be a final for us.

“You know very well the importance of the game bring also more pressure.

“But the pressure has to be normal for us, a normality for a club like Tottenham, for the players of Tottenham.

“We have to cope in this way and also to be good in all aspects.”

Tottenham take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their next match on Saturday as they bid to move a step closer to a top four finish.