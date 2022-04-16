Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet has admitted he is hugely impressed with Spurs’ January signing Rodrigo Bentancur and feels he is set for an amazing next two years.

The 24-year-old, who signed from Juventus on the final day of the January transfer window, has missed just one league game so far for Antonio Conte’s side, through injury.

Apart from that, Bentancur has been an ever-present figure in the Tottenham midfield, impressing Poyet, who feels that the Uruguay international has great technical ability and understands the game well.

Poyet insists that Bentancur is different from others in his ability to get the ball and run meters with it.

“He has the commitment, the technical ability, he understands the game”, Poyet told Tottenham’s official site.

“I’m so impressed with him, especially how he drives with the ball. He’s confident, he will get the ball and run metres with it.

“That’s something that we’ve lost in football because everyone wants to play two touches, positional, control and pass.

“He gets the ball, and he will drive with the ball.”

Being an Uruguayan himself, Poyet is happy to see his countryman weaving his magic in the Premier League.

Poyet is of the view that the next two years will be amazing for both Bentancur and Tottenham.

“I’m pleased, as well, to see a Uruguayan in the Premier League. That’s nice for us. His caps are unbelievable, at 24.

“I got 30 in my whole career!

“Think now, at 24, he will be at the top of his game, experienced enough, but still young.

“The next couple of years are going to be amazing for him, and for Tottenham.”

Aston Villa also wanted to sign Bentancur in the January transfer window, but the midfielder ended up in north London.