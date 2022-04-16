Richard Keys has admitted he is glad that Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s men headed into the game on home turf looking to continue their good form and boost their hopes of claiming fourth spot in the Premier League.

Spurs struggled to get going throughout though and then conceded right at the death as Brighton produced an accomplished display to win 1-0 and take all three points away from the capital.

The defeat is a blow to Tottenham, but Keys insists he is happy they lost as he feels their performance did not deserve anything more and labelled it “inept”.

“I’m glad Spurs lost that”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“Unforgivably inept.

“Every bit as poor as Man United were last week at Goodison.

“Not a hint of life about them and Brighton deserved their win.”

Conte’s side benefited from a slice of luck later in the day as Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at St Mary’s.

However, Manchester United edged out Norwich City 3-2 and now sit just three points behind Tottenham, who still occupy fourth place.