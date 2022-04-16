Fixture: Manchester United vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome strugglers Norwich City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side sit rock bottom of the league table and look doomed to drop into the Championship, meaning Manchester United start as firm favourites to pick up three points today.

The Red Devils need to return to winning ways following a 1-0 loss at Everton in their last outing and there are serious questions being asked over whether they can put pressure on the sides above them in the race for fourth place.

Boss Ralf Rangnick is without a host of players, including the injured Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani.

David de Gea is in goal for the hosts, while in defence Rangnick picks Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles as full-backs, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the centre.

Midfield sees Rangnick select Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, while Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho support Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the German tactician needs to change things then he has options, including Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata.

Manchester United Team vs Norwich City

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Pogba, Lingard, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Mata, Matic, Garnacho, Rashford