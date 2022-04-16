David de Gea has conceded that Manchester United are not playing well at the moment, but stressed that they will keep fighting for a place in the top four.

Manchester United needed a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick as the Portuguese stepped up and scored to help his side beat Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored twice in the first half but Norwich halved the lead just before the break and Teemu Pukki equalised at the start of the second half.

The veteran Portuguese scored another two to secure the three points for his side and De Gea conceded that Manchester United did not play well to get that win.

He admitted that Manchester United should be controlling the game better at home against Norwich City.

De Gea was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Ronaldo has scored three very important goals for us.

“We know we aren’t playing very well but we got three points. We should control the game more against Norwich at home.”

Arsenal and Spurs lost therefore Manchester United’s win brought them within three points of a top four place.

The Spaniard stressed the importance of the win and insisted that they will stay in the race to finish in the top four until the end.

“A massive win for us.

“We still have a chance to finish top four and we have to fight for it.

“We will fight for the top four until the last second.”