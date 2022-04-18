Bruno Guimaraes’ advisors had informal talks with Arsenal before the midfielder completed a big money move to Newcastle United in January, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Brazil international was Newcastle’s blue chip signing in the winter transfer window and eyebrows were raised in some quarters at him agreeing to head to St James’ Park.

Bruno was a man in demand and a departure from Lyon was in the pipeline, but it was unclear which club he would join.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, along with Italian giants Juventus, held informal talks with Bruno’s advisors as they registered their interest in signing the midfielder.

However, both clubs wanted to wait until the summer to do the deal, while Newcastle were prepared to sign Bruno in January.

And Lyon needed to bring money in, something which smoothed the big money switch to Newcastle for the midfielder.

Bruno has since made a significant impact at Newcastle as the Magpies banish any fears of relegation from the Premier League this season.



The midfielder scored both Newcastle’s goals on Sunday as they beat Leicester City at St James’ Park.