Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s crunch London derby against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta’s side are hunting fourth place in the Premier League and saw Manchester United thrashed at Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Arteta will want his side to take full advantage, but he has worries closer to home as the Gunners are in danger of imploding, having lost their last three games on the bounce

He continues to be without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal for Arsenal tonight, while in defence Arteta selects Ben White, Gabriel, Rob Holding and Nuno Tavares as a back four.

Further up the pitch the Arsenal manager deploys Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe support Eddie Nketiah.

Options are on the bench for Arteta if needed at any point and he could turn to Alexandre Lacazette or Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Chelsea

Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Cedric, Swanson, Azeez, Lokonga, Hutchinson, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette