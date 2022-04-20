Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly hopeful that the situation at the club will lead Harry Kane to want to stay in north London, according to football.london.

Last summer saw a transfer saga unfold as Spurs contemplated with horror the possibility of their star striker leaving for Manchester City, as he missed training sessions.

Ultimately Kane ended up staying, with Citizens boss Pep Guardiola revealing that they were interested in the player but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to come to the table.

While it was crisis averted last summer, many Spurs fans are worried the saga may be renewed in the coming window and Kane may again push the club for a move.

However, there is a growing sense of hope within Spurs that Kane will remain at the club for next season due to circumstances in the summer.

The striker himself is not thinking beyond this campaign but Spurs are hoping that a combination of factors will help him make the decision to continue for next season.

The presence of manager Antonio Conte and the securing of Champions League football, along with smart moves in the transfer market, will be inducing factors for him to stay, the club are hoping.

The club are also banking on last summer’s suitors Manchester City finding an alternative in the form of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.