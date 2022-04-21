Jamie Carragher feels that if Manchester United go in for Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham then they should run a mile before signing for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are gearing up for yet another reboot next season, with Erik ten Hag confirmed as the new boss at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman faces a tough task transforming the club’s fortunes on the pitch as they try to close a substantial gap to rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ten Hag is expected to be backed in the transfer market and landing a top class midfielder is likely to be a priority for Manchester United.

West Ham United’s Rice and Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham have been linked with the club, but Carragher feels how English talents have regressed at Old Trafford should mean the pair do not sign up.

Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column: “When Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho joined United, there was a sense the club was going in the right direction with young English talent. Now they look terrified to play at Old Trafford.

“If I was Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham observing their England team-mates’ troubles – unless my motivation was a big payday – I would run a mile if United called.

“United’s players have been the big financial winners off the pitch in the post-Ferguson era while the team has delivered sub-standard displays on it.”

West Ham are keen to keep hold of Rice this summer, while Dortmund also do not want to lose Bellingham.