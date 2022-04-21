Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has stressed the importance of Erik ten Hag having the right people around him in order to help him deal with the pressure and so that he can express himself better.

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Ten Hag as their new manager from the end of the current season on Thursday.

The Dutchman will take charge of the club from the end of the current season on a three-year contract with an option for another year.

Stam is aware of the pressure of being at Manchester United from his playing days and admitted that despite the talk of wanting to give Ten Hag time at the moment, the grumbling will start if he does not get it right soon enough, which is normal at a big club.

He insisted that Manchester United will have to compete for trophies every year despite their current state and it is important that Ten Hag has the right personnel around him to deal with the pressure.

Stam also believes Ten Hag needs the right people on a personal level as well in order to help him express himself better as a Manchester United manager.

The former defender told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “In the beginning, people will go along and say you get time, but you don’t get that a top club.

“The owners can fully support you and give time and space to build something up.

“But as soon as things don’t go well and you don’t get points, the grumbling often starts.

“A club like Manchester United have to compete every year for trophies and finish in the top four.

“That is why it’s important that Erik gathers the right kind of people around him who can help him in this.

“Not only on the football pitch but also on a personal level in order to present and how to express himself.”

Ten Hag will be bringing his assistant from Ajax, Mitchell van der Gaag, to Old Trafford as well.