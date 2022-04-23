Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates this afternoon.

The Red Devils are looking to recover from a damaging 4-0 defeat at Liverpool and will be keen to redeem themselves in north London.

Harry Maguire has been dropped to the bench by boss Rangnick, and Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane will form the centre-back pairing for today against Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back from his compassionate leave and will lead the Manchester United line today against the Gunners.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga will feature in the front three, with Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park to provide creativity from midfield.

Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench if needed.

Manchester United Team vs Arsenal

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford