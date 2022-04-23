Fixture: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has named his matchday squad that will take on London rivals Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening.

With Arsenal winning earlier today, Tottenham are under pressure to get all three points from their away trip to Brentford.

Conte has decided against tinkering with his team and has gone with a back three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies today.

Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon will occupy the wing-backs positions and Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur will look to keep things ticking along in the middle of the park.

Harry Kane will lead the line for Tottenham today and Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski will look to provide support in the attack.

Steven Bergwijn and Lucas are some of the more attacking options Tottenham have on the bench this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Reguilon, Rodon, Sanchez, Winks, White, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett