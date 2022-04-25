Antonio Conte does not have an official break clause in his current deal at Tottenham Hotspur, according to football.london.

Conte took the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early November and is currently looking to lead his side to a Champions League spot finish in the Premier League.

However, the Italian wants to be competing for trophies next season and is eyeing a squad overhaul in the summer.

Conte wants his club’s hierarchy to match his ambitions and wants as many six new signings in the next transfer window.

The former Inter boss is set to hold discussions with Spurs after the conclusion of the current campaign to take stock of whether or not to remain at the club, where he has a contract for one more season.

However, contrary to claims, the 52-year-old does not have an official break clause in his current deal at Spurs that he can trigger to leave in the summer.

If Conte wants to leave at the end of this season, he will have to negotiate a deal to end his stint in north London.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with interest in Conte, as they mull over the possibility of sacking coach Mauricio Pochettino.