Daniel Levy has not been regularly contacting Mauricio Pochettino in the hopes of bringing him back to Tottenham Hotspur, contrary to claims, according to football.london.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November 2019, ending a stint at the club that lasted more than five years, during which he even led them to a Champions League final.

Following a period out of management, the Argentine took charge at French giants Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021, but his future at the club is under the scanner.

Despite winning Ligue 1 this season, PSG’s humiliating exit from the Champions League on Pochettino’s watch has resulted in his job hanging in the balance.

But it has been claimed that Spurs chairman Levy has been regularly calling Pochettino in a bid to convince him to return to Spurs to replace Antonio Conte, who is also claimed to be attracting interest from PSG.

However, claims that Levy has been regularly on the phone with Pochettino are wide of the mark, as they have only maintained little contact since the Argentine’s departure from the north London giants.

Conte is currently trying to lead Tottenham to a top four finish in the Premier League, but he has ambitions to transform them into a side that compete for trophies, and wants the club’s hierarchy to heavily invest in player recruitment in the summer.

The Italian is set to hold talks with the Spurs hierarchy at the end of this season to take a decision on whether he wants to remain at the club.