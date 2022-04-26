Tottenham Hotspur are looking to provide support for managing director of football Fabio Paratici by roping in a No.2 for him, according to the Sun.

The former Juventus sporting director took over at Tottenham as their new managing director of football in the summer of 2021.

Paratici plays a key role in player recruitment at Spurs and has put his deep knowledge of Italian football to good use by bringing in players from Serie A in recent transfer windows at the club.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is eyeing a squad overhaul at the club ahead of next season, and has already notified Paratici and club chairman Daniel Levy that he needs as many as six new signings in the summer.

Spurs are aware of the huge job their recruitment department have to do in the next window and want to provide additional support to Paratici.

And the north London giants are looking to bring in a No.2 to their managing director of football to help him with transfers in the summer.

Spurs are yet to replace the hugely influential Steve Hitchen, who parted ways with them in February, and they feel bringing in a No.2 to Paratici, could fill in the void left by the departure of their former technical performance director.

There have been claims that Paratici could leave Spurs in the summer for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, but he has made it clear that he wants to be part of a long-term project at his current side, and it remains to be seen who the club will bring in as part of his support staff.