Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies has insisted that he and his team-mates would have happily agreed to be sitting where they are in the Premier League at present if offered it six months ago.

Despite managing to get into the top four recently, the Lilywhites currently find themselves fifth in the league table, two points behind Arsenal.

A 1-0 defeat against Brighton and the goalless draw against Brentford have contributed to Tottenham’s downfall, but Davies is not one to lose hope and is keen on continuing with the fight.

However, the 29-year-old feels that their opponents will keep changing tactics in order to stop their flow in the games to come.

“Every time you go on a good run, teams will always change their tactics to make it difficult for you”, Davies told his club’s official website.

“That will happen. Now, it’s about how we deal with it and how we respond.

“We’re well aware that the last couple of results needed to be better and we’re focused on putting it right.

“We know the importance of it, and we’re well aware of what needs to be done. It’s in our hands.

“We’ve big games coming up, matches where we know we need results.

“We have to go into them full of confidence.”

Spurs are still outside the top four but the defender admitted that six months ago the Spurs players would have happily accepted this position at this stage of the season.

“If you’d have given us this position six months ago, we’d have bitten your hand off, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Tottenham have Leicester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal in front of them in their next three matches.