Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side in the Premier League this afternoon as they hunt a top four finish.

Spurs have stuttered in recent outings and have not had a shot on target in their last two games, a 1-0 loss against Brighton and a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Visitors Leicester arrive aware they have a Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Roma to come on Thursday night.

They did win on their last visit to Tottenham though, beating Spurs 2-0 in December 2020.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte selects Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he names a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. The wing-backs in the system are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

Further up the pitch Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, while Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane lead the attacking charge.

Conte has options on the bench if needed today, including Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Sanchez, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett