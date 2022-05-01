Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte feels that not many would have believed Spurs could be in the top four race so late into the season after he took over, after his side moved into fourth spot in the Premier League.

A 3-1 win at home against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon pushed Tottenham up to 61 points in the Premier League and into fourth, a point ahead of Arsenal, who play later in the day.

Spurs had not had a shot on target in their previous two games, but scored through Harry Kane and a Heung-Min Son brace to boost their top four hopes.

Conte makes no bones about the fact that with the games running out this season, beating Leicester was vital, while he also remarked that still being in the top four chase is something few would have imagined when he took charge.

“Despite making eight changes the Leicester team was good and strong so for this reason we have to be delighted we got three points”, he told the BBC.

“It was of vital importance to us to stay in this race [for Champions League].

“No-one could have imagined when I arrived in November we could be in this race still, but these players are deserving to fight for such an important place. it is not easy to qualify for the Champions League in England.

“I think we were more clinical in this game.

“There was space for us and we exploited in very well. That was the key.”

Tottenham have another four games to play this season, with trips to Liverpool and Norwich City either side of home meetings with Arsenal and Burnley.