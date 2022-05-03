Arsenal defender Rob Holding has admitted that taking on Leeds United is always a tough challenge and he expects them to play with a lot of intensity when they visit the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League this season, but are set to host a team battling it out at the other end of the table in the shape of relegation candidates Leeds on Sunday.

Arsenal are currently on a three-game winning streak while Leeds come into the Emirates Stadium clash on the back of a 4-0 mauling at the hands of league leaders Manchester City.

However, Gunners defender Holding has insisted he is not at all taking Leeds lightly as locking horns with them is always an intense affair and a tough challenge.

Holding added that the Yorkshire giants always play with a lot of energy but stressed he is counting on the home support to help Arsenal bag another three points come Sunday as they chase a Champions League spot finish.

Asked about the forthcoming north London derby, Holding told the Evening Standard: “We have got to take it a game at a time.

“Obviously, we have got Leeds at the weekend and that’s always an intense game.

“They come and bring energy.

“It will be a tough game, but we are at home with the fans behind us and we can try to chalk up another three points.”

Following Sunday’s game, Arsenal will take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur on 12th May in the league in crunch clash, with both north London giants vying for a top four finish in the league.