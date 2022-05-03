Philip Zinckernagel has insisted he is only focusing on the here and now despite talk that Nottingham Forest want to sign him on a permanent basis, with his belongings in a storage room as his future is uncertain.

The Danish winger is on loan at Forest from Premier League side Watford for the season and is helping Steve Cooper’s side in their promotion push in the Championship.

Zinckernagel has been in good form for the Tricky Trees and it has been suggested that they want to sign him on a permanent basis from Watford.

The 27-year-old only expects clubs to make decisions at the end of the season and as such he is not thinking about possible City Ground stay, with his plans at present being to return to Watford in the summer.

“There has been a lot of talk on Twitter than Forest have announced their interest and would like to sign me permanently, but it also says that none of the clubs will make any decisions before the season is over and they know their fate in the leagues”, Zinckernagel told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.

With his future up in the air, Zinckernagel admits he has to keep personal belongings in storage and ready to go.

“We have to have everything packed now because Forest pay for the house we live in and on paper, in relation to the contract I have, we have to pack all our things, go on holiday and then back to Watford, for the summer.

“So all our stuff has to be stored in a storage room until we know what might happen.”

The Dane has scored seven goals in 45 outings for Nottingham Forest so far this season, as well as providing ten assists for his team-mates.

He has yet to play in the Premier League, being loaned out by Watford after they won promotion to the top flight.