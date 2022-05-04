Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Tottenham Hotspur and their chairman Daniel Levy ahead of his Roma side facing Leicester in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday night.

Mourinho had a 17-month stint as Tottenham manager and his time at the north London club ended in an unceremonious way.

With results nosediving, Levy decided to act in April 2021 and sacked him, but it was days before Spurs’ EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

The north London club lost the final and their wait for a trophy continued, while Mourinho bounced back in Italy where he took the Roma job last summer.

Ahead of facing Leicester in the decisive second leg of the semi-final, Mourinho indicated towards the fact that he did not get the chance to manage in the final despite helping Tottenham to reach that stage.

The Roma boss said in a press conference: “I want to win the next one always, if the next one is the semi-final, even more.

“Of course, the semi-final gives you the right to play a final – if you are not sacked before the final.”

Following a protracted process which many felt was lacking in direction, Spurs appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as Mourinho’s successor in the summer, but he too was sacked, just months into the season.

Antonio Conte was brought in to replace Nuno and currently has Tottenham fighting to finish in the Premier League’s top four.