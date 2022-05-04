Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ryan Sessegnon has revealed that he experienced the wing-back role in Germany with Hoffenheim and as such Antonio Conte’s preferred formation is not new to him, though it is demanding.

The 21-year-old, who signed from Fulham in 2019, was sent out on loan to the Bundesliga where he plied his trade with Hoffenheim.

The 29 games he played for the German side prepared him for the wing-back role, Sessegnon insisted, though there are some marked differences between the playing style at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

According to the England Under-21 international, the requirement at Hoffenheim was similar, but with a key difference.

“The first time I actually played at wing-back was in Germany, so I had experienced the role a little before Antonio came in, but it was a bit different”, Sessegnon told Spurs’ official site.

“At Hoffenheim, I wasn’t really getting in the box, I was more tucking inside whereas, here, the gaffer wants both wing-backs attacking the box when someone is crossing.”

Conte’s style of play is more demanding, Sessegnon feels, taking a physical toll, and he understands the requirement to be super fit.

“It is physically demanding, in the up and down nature.

“You almost have to manage yourself as well because if you want to be lasting the 90 minutes.

“Obviously, you have to be fit to play that position anyway but to get the full output of the attacking and defensive sides, you have to learn when to really go at it and when to stay.”

Conte is expected to look to strengthen his squad over the summer and Sessegnon will be keen to stake his claim regardless of who arrives.