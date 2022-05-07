Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has picked his side to go up against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this evening.

Conte is looking for his men to overtake Arsenal and finish in the top four this season, and Spurs’ visit to Liverpool is widely seen as their toughest test remaining in the campaign, despite a meeting with the Gunners also being on the agenda.

Tottenham will move into fourth if they can beat Liverpool today, with Arsenal only in action on Sunday against Leeds United.

Conte has seen three players ruled out for the remainder of the season in the shape of Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal tonight, while Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies slot in as the back three. The wing-backs in the system are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both play, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte can look to the bench to shake things up if needed, with his options including Lucas Moura and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Sanchez, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett