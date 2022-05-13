Graham Roberts has urged the Tottenham Hotspur fans to voraciously support their team on Sunday when they host Burnley in their final home game of the season as it could make the difference in the race for a top four finish.

Antonio Conte’s men thumped arch rivals Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday night in the north London derby at home to cut the gap to the Premier League top four to just one point.

Both the Gunners and Spurs have two games remaining this season and Tottenham’s latest win means that the race for a top four spot is set to go down to the final day.

Spurs will return to top flight action on Sunday when they lock horns with Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their last home game of the season.

While Tottenham are desperate to bag all three points as they chase a top four finish, the Clarets are also coming into the clash determined to get a win as they are locked in a relegation battle.

And ahead of the crucial clash on Sunday, Spurs legend Roberts has sent a rallying cry to the Tottenham faithful to come in numbers and make the home stadium a cacophony of noise, as a win in the final home game could be the difference in the race to clinch a top four finish.

“Make sure we all make plenty of noise on Sunday as well, but the final home game could make all the difference again, COYS”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four league games on the trot, while Burnley will be looking to get back into the win column following a loss against Aston Villa in their latest outing come Sunday.