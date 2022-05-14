Erik ten Hag discussed the future of Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho during his meeting with John Murtough in Amsterdam earlier this week, according to journalist Tom McDermott.

The 17-year-old winger made headlines this year when he was called up to the Argentina senior squad even before he had made his debut for Manchester United.

He eventually made his senior debut for the club when came on for a minute in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea last month.

The Argentine winger was the hero as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup final on Wednesday night.

His performances have even caught the eye of incoming Manchester United manager Ten Hag and he was a topic of discussion between the Dutchman and football director Murtough this week.

Garnacho is almost certain to be part of Manchester United’s pre-season squad that will fly out to Asia and Australia over the summer.

His current deal is set to expire next season, but Manchester United are expected to offer him a new contract soon.

Ten Hag and Murtough also discussed potential loan destinations for Garnacho if that solution is opted for in the next transfer window.

The Dutchman is likely to want to see the youngster during pre-season before taking a call on what to do with him next season.