Newcastle United are set to announce a pre-season training camp in the United States, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies enjoyed an upturn in form in the second half of the season and secured their place in next season’s Premier League, banishing relegation worries.

Eddie Howe’s men are increasingly looking towards what next term will bring and want to prepare in the best way possible.

And they will hold a pre-season training camp in the United States in July.

Newcastle will also hold friendly games during their period across the pond and are set to be in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The club are expected to confirm the pre-season trip later this week.

Boss Howe will hope to have a host of new signings in through the door by the time he steps on the plane to the United States with his squad.

Newcastle recruited heavily in the January transfer window despite claims of a limited budget and though they are again promising to work to a budget in the summer continue to be linked with a host of big money deals for players.