Lee Johnson has taken a significant reduction on the wages he was earning at Sunderland to become the new Hibernian boss, according to the Daily Record.

Sunderland parted ways with Johnson after a poor run of form in League One, showing him the door in January this year.

The Black Cats are now in the League One playoff final and just as they are poised to battle for promotion to the Championship, their manager for the majority of the season is to become Hibernian boss.

Johnson is on the verge of being appointed the boss of the Scottish Premiership side, but the ex-Black Cats boss had to make a concession to be appointed.

The imminent Hibs boss has taken a big cut to his pay packet at Sunderland to be appointed as the boss at Easter Road.

Johnson’s rival for the top seat was Jon Dahl Tomasson, but his financial demands were greater than Johnson’s.

Hibernian finished in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership this season and Johnson has been handed the job of driving the club higher up the league.

At the Stadium of Light, though he won the EFL Trophy, Johnson was not able to deliver on the ultimate expectation of promotion and he will be hoping for better success at Easter Road.