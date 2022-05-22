Manchester United approached former Germany coach Joachim Low earlier this year before settling on Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

The Premier League giants carried out a long drawn-out process to identify their new permanent manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of last year.

Mauricio Pochettino was the early favourite to land the job and even Luis Enrique was in the frame, but the club eventually decided to go for Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is already in England and is expected to be presented as the club’s new manager on Monday.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, another high profile coach in Low was also approached by Manchester United earlier this year.

The World Cup-winning coach has been without a job since leaving the Germany set-up in July last year.

The 62-year-old wants to manage in club football again and was on Manchester United’s radar when they were looking for a new manager.

An approach was made but eventually, Manchester United settled on Ten Hag following an impressive interview where he laid out his vision and plans.

Low is rated highly in Europe but his last job in club management was in 2004 when he was in charge of Austria Vienna.

The German is in the fray at Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking for a replacement for Pochettino.