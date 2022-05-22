Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny has been spotted posing for photographs with the club photographer in what may relate to the midfielder signing a new contract.

The Gunners finished off the season on Sunday by thrashing Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium, but it was not enough to do better than a fifth place finish in the Premier League.

Elneny completed the full 90 minutes against the Toffees as goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, Gabriel and Martin Odegaard downed the visitors.

Mohamed Elneny in the #AFC press room today after the game posing for pictures with the club photographer. Appears to be holding a pen with a piece of paper in front of him. pic.twitter.com/ri95JJIqit — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) May 22, 2022

Post match Elneny was spotted by journalist Kaya Kaynak in the press room with the club photographer.

The midfielder, it is suggested, was holding a pen, with a piece of paper in front of him.

Elneny has been linked with signing a new contract at Arsenal on the back of his performances for the club this season.

The midfielder has also expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal, stating his love for the club.

His current contract is set to end this summer and if he does not pen an extension he will be able to leave as a free agent.