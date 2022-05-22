Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has urged Antonio Conte to stay on at Spurs and believes that he is a role model for everyone at the club.

Spurs smashed five past Norwich at Carrow Road as they romped to a 5-0 win and booked their place in next season’s Champions League in style.

Kulusevski scored twice in the game but was taken off in the second half, which denied him a chance to score a hat-trick on the final day of the season.

However, the Swede is not worried about it and is just happy about the way the season ended for him after he joined Spurs in the middle of the season.

On coming off when he was chasing a hat-trick, the winger was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I was just happy because the season was over.

“I did everything I could and I’m happy with how I played these four months.”

The speculation surrounding Conte continues despite him having a year left on his contract at Spurs.

Kulusevski is desperate to see the Italian stay at Spurs and wants to continue to work under him as he believes Conte is the kind of winner who is a role model for everybody.

“Antonio Conte is a winner. He does everything required to win.

“He’s a role model. I want him to stay and be my manager.”

It remains to be seen if Spurs will back Conte in the approaching summer transfer window.